.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban fighters take over Kabul amusement park

  • Font
In this photograph taken on September 28, 2021 Taliban fighters ride on paddle boats at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on September 28, 2021 Taliban fighters ride on paddle boats at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP)
Afghanistan

Taliban fighters take over Kabul amusement park

AFP, Qarghah 

Published: Updated:

“This is Afghanistan!” a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at a fairground in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction.

With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colourful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In this photograph taken on September 28, 2021 Taliban fighters enjoy a ride on a pirate ship attraction in a fairground at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on September 28, 2021 Taliban fighters enjoy a ride on a pirate ship attraction in a fairground at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP)

It was decided a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground.

The group – ranging in age from 18 to 52 – is relaxing at a small amusement park next to Qarghah Reservoir on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, where families and children normally ride the Ferris Wheel and carousel.

The scene is an incongruous one: the Taliban fighters were in a playful mood in the capital they seized less than six weeks ago.

In this photograph taken on September 28, 2021 Taliban fighters ride on paddle boats at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on September 28, 2021 Taliban fighters ride on paddle boats at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP)

Since then, Afghans have feared a return to the group’s brutally oppressive rule of the 1990s, when they banned music, photography, television – and even children’s games such as kite-flying.

The Taliban promised a more moderate rule this time, but have already curtailed Afghans’ freedoms, including excluding girls from school and sports.

Fighters from around the country flocked to Kabul after the extremist group swept to power in mid-August and many had never been to a funfair.

Once the three-minute ride is over the battle-hardened fighters clap, grin and giggle amongst themselves – and the RPG launcher is reunited with its owner.

On the shores of the picturesque reservoir, other Taliban members hop into swan-shaped pedalos as the sun begins to set behind the hills in the distance.

In this photograph taken on September 28, 2021 Taliban fighters enjoy a ride on a pirate ship attraction in a fairground at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on September 28, 2021 Taliban fighters enjoy a ride on a pirate ship attraction in a fairground at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul. (AFP)

Still brandishing their weapons, they set off in pairs across the water in the pink, blue, green, yellow and blue boats, laughing as the vessels bump together.

Dressed in camouflaged military uniforms and traditional Afghan clothes, they pose with their assault rifles as friends take pictures on the pebbly shore.

Nearby, a few of the more senior Taliban members take the opportunity to pray, setting down their shawls between two boats on a jetty.

Read more:

Twitter removes blue badge from Afghan official accounts after Taliban takeover

Pentagon leaders to face hearings in Congress over Afghanistan troop withdrawal

US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general
Top Content
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago
US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Senior US official, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meet for first time under Biden Senior US official, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meet for first time under Biden
UAE authorities call on public to avoid COVID-19 ‘rumors and misinformation’ UAE authorities call on public to avoid COVID-19 ‘rumors and misinformation’
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More