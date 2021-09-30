Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, absconds before trial: Judge

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary failed to turn up for the start of her trial in Germany on Thursday, the judge said, issuing an arrest warrant for the “fugitive”.

Irmgard Furchner is accused of complicity in the murder of over 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland between 1943 and 1945.

She left the retirement home where she was residing in a taxi this morning, heading to a subway station, a spokeswoman at the court in Itzehoe, Frederike Milhoffer, said.

But she did not turn up at the trial.

Her lawyer Wolf Molkentin was at the hearing but did not make any statements to journalists.

The judge called for “a bit of patience” amid the disruption at the opening of the trial.

