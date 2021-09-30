.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Flight carrying Americans from Kabul departs UAE for US: UAE foreign ministry

  • Font
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

Flight carrying Americans from Kabul departs UAE for US: UAE foreign ministry

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A group of US citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated to the United Arab Emirates from Afghanistan flew out of the Gulf state on Thursday, the country’s foreign ministry said, after being temporarily held up for vetting.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The processing of those passengers has been completed and they have already departed for the US on a commercial aircraft (Etihad) this morning,” the UAE foreign ministry said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The UAE agreed in August to temporarily host thousands of evacuees who fled Taliban rule in Afghanistan following a request from the US.

The country has also sent aid to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover on August 15.

Read more:

US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

UAE agrees to hosting 5000 Afghan nationals evacuated on US flights from Kabul

UAE joins int’l community to bolster humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan: WAM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients: UK study At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients: UK study
Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un condemns US dialogue offer as ‘facade’ North Korea’s Kim Jong Un condemns US dialogue offer as ‘facade’
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More