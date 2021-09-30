Flight carrying Americans from Kabul departs UAE for US: UAE foreign ministry

A group of US citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated to the United Arab Emirates from Afghanistan flew out of the Gulf state on Thursday, the country’s foreign ministry said, after being temporarily held up for vetting.

“The processing of those passengers has been completed and they have already departed for the US on a commercial aircraft (Etihad) this morning,” the UAE foreign ministry said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The UAE agreed in August to temporarily host thousands of evacuees who fled Taliban rule in Afghanistan following a request from the US.

The country has also sent aid to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover on August 15.

