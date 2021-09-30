.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France’s ambassador returns to US as tensions ease

  • Font
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian deliver remarks at the installation of a model of the Statue of Liberty at the French Ambassador?s residence in Washington D.C., U.S., July 14, 2021. (Reuters)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian deliver remarks at the installation of a model of the Statue of Liberty at the French Ambassador?s residence in Washington D.C., U.S., July 14, 2021. (Reuters)

France’s ambassador returns to US as tensions ease

AFP

Published: Updated:

France's ambassador returned to the US on Wednesday after nearly two weeks as the allies patch up relations following fury in Paris over the cancellation of a lucrative contract.

Ambassador Philippe Etienne was ordered back to Paris on September 17 for consultations after Australia backed out of a multibillion-dollar contract for French submarines as part of a new alliance with Washington and London.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Etienne arrived Wednesday afternoon at Dulles International Airport outside the US capital, a French embassy spokesman said.

His return was agreed upon during a telephone call last week between French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Joe Biden, who acknowledged that Washington could have communicated better with its longtime ally.

In strikingly strong language, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had accused the US of betrayal and Australia of backstabbing.

Canberra said it scrapped the contract as it decided it needs nuclear submarines, which can stay underwater for far greater stretches, at a time of rising tensions with China.

Read more:

France tells US resolution of submarine crisis will take ‘time’ and ‘action’

France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal

US, French top diplomats shake hands amid submarine contract row

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Top Content
China kills three house cats that tested positive for coronavirus China kills three house cats that tested positive for coronavirus
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube
India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director
Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More