Israel investigating after Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone in South Lebanon

A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Israel said it was investigating an incident on Thursday after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon.

A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with “suitable weapons.”

“A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated,” IDF spokesman on Twitter.

