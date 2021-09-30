.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kim Jong Un's sister appointed to top body in North Korea

  • Font
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend a meeting inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend a meeting inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Kim Jong Un's sister appointed to top body in North Korea

AFP

Published: Updated:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister has been appointed to the country's top government body, the official KCNA news agency reported Thursday.

Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, was promoted to a position on the State Affairs Commission, amid a raft of changes approved by the Supreme People's Assembly, the rubber-stamp parliament.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No fewer than nine members of the commission were dismissed, including one of its vice-presidents, Pak Pong Ju, and diplomat Choe Son Hui, a rare senior woman in the North's hierarchy who has played a key role in negotiations with the United States.

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried portraits of the eight new appointees on Thursday, Kim Yo Jong standing out among them both for her youth and as the only woman.

She has often been seen in close proximity to her brother -- with whom she went to school in Switzerland -- including at his summits with then-US president Donald Trump and the South's leader Moon Jae-in.

Her exact political role has long been the subject of speculation -- as has the possibility that she might one day succeed her brother, a transition that would give the socially conservative North its first female leader.

She has at times made vitriolic denunciations of Washington or Seoul in statements carried by state media, particularly ahead of the North blowing up a liaison office on its side of the border that the South had built and paid for.

Her relatively junior position as a vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party gave those declarations an element of ambiguity, and in some cases, she specifically said she was speaking in a personal capacity.

Her official rank has risen and fallen over time, but her new SAC position is by far the most senior post she has held.

Read more:

N. Korean leader’s sister offers talks, likely trying to get sanctions relief

North Korea leader's sister says inter-Korean summit possible with ‘respect’

N Korean leader Kim’s sister vows stronger attack capabilities over allied drills

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Top Content
China kills three house cats that tested positive for coronavirus China kills three house cats that tested positive for coronavirus
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube
Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan
India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More