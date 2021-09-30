.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un condemns US dialogue offer as ‘facade’

This picture taken on September 9, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) taking part in a parade of 'paramilitary and public security forces' to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (AFP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un condemned a US offer of dialogue as a “facade”, state media reported Thursday, and accused the Joe Biden administration of continuing a hostile policy against his nuclear-armed country.

Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been largely at a standstill since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Kim and then-president Donald Trump over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.

In recent months, the US has repeatedly offered to meet North Korean representatives anywhere, at any time, without preconditions, while saying it will pursue denuclearization.

But Kim condemned the declarations as “nothing more than a facade to mask their deception and hostile acts and an extension of hostile policy from past administrations”, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

Under the new administration, “the US military threat and hostile policy against us have not changed at all but have become more cunning”, he said in a lengthy address to the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's one-party parliament.

Kim's speech comes after the North this week tested what it said was a hypersonic gliding missile, and earlier this month announced it had successfully fired a long-range cruise missile.

The tests are the latest advances in its weapons development programs, which have seen it subject to multiple rounds of international sanctions.

