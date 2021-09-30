.
Qatar urges ‘friendly countries’ not to isolate Afghanistan

General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay. (File Photo: Reuters)
General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay. (File Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani urged on Thursday “friendly” states not to isolate Afghanistan after the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

He was speaking at a news conference in Doha with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

