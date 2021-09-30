.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US says ‘no hostile intent’ towards North Korea, still ready for talks

  • Font
This picture taken on September 29, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 30 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP)
This picture taken on September 29, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 30 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP)

US says ‘no hostile intent’ towards North Korea, still ready for talks

AFP

Published: Updated:

The US said Wednesday it bears “no hostile intent” towards North Korea and remains open to the idea of negotiations, after Kim Jong Un called the offer “no more than a petty trick.”

Kim has accused the administration of US President Joe Biden of pursuing a hostile policy against his nuclear-armed nation, even though Biden's government has repeatedly offered to meet North Korean officials without preconditions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The US harbors no hostile intent toward the DPRK,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that seeks serious and sustained diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the US, our allies, and our deployed forces.”

“We are prepared to meet with the DPRK without preconditions. We hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach,” the spokesperson said, adding that Washington supports “inter-Korean cooperation” as aiding stability on the peninsula.

Kim has expressed a willingness to restore North-South communication lines in early October.

Read more:

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un condemns US dialogue offer as ‘facade’

Kim Jong Un's sister appointed to top body in North Korea

North Korea says test fired new ‘hypersonic’ missile

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Top Content
China kills three house cats that tested positive for coronavirus China kills three house cats that tested positive for coronavirus
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube
Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan
India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More