Florida man goes viral after trapping alligator in trash can

  • Font
Eugene Bozzi trapping an alligator in a trash can. (Twitter)
Eugene Bozzi trapping an alligator in a trash can. (Twitter)

Florida man goes viral after trapping alligator in trash can

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A Florida man became a viral hero after trapping an alligator in a trash can when it approached his neighbor’s house.

Eugene Bozzi spoke to WESH 2 about how he managed to lure the large reptile into the garbage receptacle and return it to the water from which it came.

“Somebody’s got to step up and do something, we’ve all got to look out for each other, right?” he said.

“I was frightened when I had it in it, because it was so powerful, and I didn’t expect that. It was pushing out, whipping its tail around.”

Bozzi, originally from Philadelphia, moved to Florida a year ago. He said that his army training meant he was able to think quickly and trap the alligator.

After he traps the alligator, he can be seen on video shutting the lid and wheeling it down towards a pond where he pushes over the garbage can and the alligator crawls back into the water.

