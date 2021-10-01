.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan

  • Font
Iranian army equipment during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border on October 1, 2021. (AFP)
Iranian army equipment during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border on October 1, 2021. (AFP)

Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan

AFP, Tehran

Published: Updated:

The Iranian army’s ground forces began holding maneuvers near the country’s border with Azerbaijan on Friday, state media reported, despite criticism from its neighbor.

The exercises took place in open areas in northwestern Iran, said state television, which showed tanks, howitzers and helicopters firing at targets on the ground.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We respect good neighborly relations but we do not tolerate the presence of Zionist regime (Israeli) elements and ISIS terrorists in the region,” ground forces commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari told state TV.

An Iranian army helicopter during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border on Oct. 1, 2021. (AFP)
An Iranian army helicopter during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border on Oct. 1, 2021. (AFP)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had criticized the Iranian war games in an interview published on Monday.

“Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” he told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

His comments were rebuffed by Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

“The drills carried out by our country in the northwest border areas... are a question of sovereignty,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Tuesday.

A major supplier of arms to Azerbaijan, Israel came under diplomatic fire from Armenia during last year’s conflict between the Caucasus neighbors.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border of around 700 kilometers (430 miles).

Ethnic Azeris make up around 10 million of Iran’s 83 million people.

Read more:

Two Azerbaijani border guards killed in Iran border shootout

Iran protests to Turkey over remarks by Erdogan in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani territories under Armenian control must be ‘liberated’: Iran’s Khamenei

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border
Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation
UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Egyptian authorities say they blocked Brotherhood financing scheme Egyptian authorities say they blocked Brotherhood financing scheme
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More