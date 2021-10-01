Possible link between COVID-19 vaccine and deep vein blood clots: EU regulator

The European Union’s drug regulator said on Friday there is a possible link between rare cases of bloods clots in deep veins with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and recommended the condition be listed as a side-effect of the shot.

The European Medicines Agency also recommended immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), a bleeding disorder caused by the body mistakenly attacking platelets, be added as an adverse reaction with an unknown frequency to the J&J vaccine product information and to AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

