Possible link between COVID-19 vaccine and deep vein blood clots: EU regulator

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021 vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed at a Culver City Fire Department vaccination clinic in California. The United States has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1, according to a report by NBC News. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The European Union’s drug regulator said on Friday there is a possible link between rare cases of bloods clots in deep veins with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and recommended the condition be listed as a side-effect of the shot.

The European Medicines Agency also recommended immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), a bleeding disorder caused by the body mistakenly attacking platelets, be added as an adverse reaction with an unknown frequency to the J&J vaccine product information and to AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

