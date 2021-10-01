.
Spain police nab ‘Pink Panthers’ thief wanted by Germany over several heists

A Spanish police vehicle is parked next to a car of the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra outside the Catalan police headquarters in Barcelona on October 31, 2017. Spain's Civil Guard police force searched the headquarters of Catalonia's regional police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, in a probe centred on the outlawed independence referendum on October 1, a spokesman said. Josep LAGO / AFP
A file photo shows a Spanish police vehicle is parked next to a car of the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra outside the Catalan police headquarters in Barcelona on October 31, 2017. (AFP)

AFP

Spanish police said Friday they had arrested a member of the notorious “Pink Panthers” gang wanted by Germany over several heists involving the theft of jewels worth more than 700,000 euros.

The suspect, a Croatian national, was arrested last month by Spanish police in Barcelona.

He was wanted by the German authorities for the violent robberies of three jewelery shops in 2015 and 2016, a Spanish police statement said.

“During these robberies, jewelery with a value of 715,000 euros ($830,000) and 1,400 euros in cash was stolen,” with the suspect wanted for robbery with violence, assault and battery and the illegal possession of weapons.

The “Pink Panthers” is an international criminal network specializing in jewel heists, which are often violent and characterized by detailed planning, the police said.

The gang, led by masterminds from the former Yugoslavia, was given named the “Pink Panthers” by British police after a diamond theft in London in 2003.

