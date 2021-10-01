Squid Game on track to become Netflix’s most popular original series: Co-CEO

Korean drama Squid Game is on track to become Netflix’s most-popular original series, according to the company’s co-CEO.

In a rare move for the streaming service that is known for its secrecy around viewing figures, co-CEO Ted Sarandos released data about the platform’s top-performers during a speech at Code Conference in California on Monday.

Costume drama Bridgerton was revealed to be Netflix’s most popular series, with 82 million accounts having watched at least two minutes of the show during its first month on the platform.

Sarandos just released some data here at #CodeCon about the number of viewers for its Emmy-winning shows. Accounts in the first slide are counted if they watched for at least 2 minutes. He says it’s part of a push to be more transparent about Netflix’s viewing data. pic.twitter.com/xJkexUNsW0 — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) September 27, 2021

While the online streaming service has access to viewing metrics in levels of detail never seen before, it has yet to come up with a straightforward way of determining which programs are the most-viewed.

Sarandos also displayed a list of the most popular series measured by total number of hours viewed.

Bridgerton again was the most popular, with 625 million hours of the series having been watched, while Birdbox was the most popular film – having been viewed for 282 million hours.

Squid Game, released on September 17, depicts a brutal reality show in which contestants must win children’s games or face death.

