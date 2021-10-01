.
UN, US condemn killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah in Bangladesh

Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. (Reuters)
Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader from the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, poses for a potrait at his office in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, April 19, 2018. Picture taken April 19, 2018. (Reuters)

UN, US condemn killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah in Bangladesh

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Nations and US on Thursday spoke out over the killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting.

Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.

Rohingya refugees stand outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP)
Rohingya refugees stand outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP)

“The UN urges the Bangladeshi authorities to undertake an investigation and to hold those responsible to account,” UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told a press briefing in New York on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “saddened and disturbed” by Mohib Ullah’s murder, calling him “a brave and fierce advocate for the human rights of Rohingya Muslims around the world.”

“We urge a full and transparent investigation into his death with the goal of holding the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable,” Blinken said in a statement.

