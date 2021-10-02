.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

New pill for effective COVID 19 treatment good news: Biden officials

  • Font
An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

New pill for effective COVID 19 treatment good news: Biden officials

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Biden administration officials say a new pill that could provide an easier, effective way to treat COVID 19 is good news, while adding vaccination remains the key to controlling the pandemic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Officials at drug maker Merck say they’ll soon seek regulatory approval for the experimental pill, which reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls it “very good news” and Merck’s data on its medicine “impressive.”

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says vaccination will remain the government’s main strategy for controlling the pandemic.

“We want to prevent infections, not just wait to treat them when they happen,” says Zients at the briefing on Friday.
If it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the government has contracted to buy 1.7 million doses of Merck’s medication.

Read more:

More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid
Top Content
Iran warns ‘enemies’ against uncalculated moves amid tensions with Azerbaijan Iran warns ‘enemies’ against uncalculated moves amid tensions with Azerbaijan
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Oman expects tropical storm Shaheen to intensify Oman expects tropical storm Shaheen to intensify
Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans
US official calls for Pakistan action on terrorism before visit US official calls for Pakistan action on terrorism before visit
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More