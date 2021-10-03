.
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addresses a press conference in Kabul on September 7, 2021. (AFP)
The Associated Press, Kabul

Published: Updated:

A bomb targeted the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said.

The bomb targeted the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIS militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

ISIS maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. It has claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare.

