.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

N.Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards amid missile test criticism

  • Font
A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS.
A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

N.Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards amid missile test criticism

Reuters, Seoul

Published: Updated:

North Korea said on Sunday the United Nations Security Council applied double standards over military activities among UN member states, state media KCNA said, amid international criticism over its recent missile tests.

The Council met behind closed doors on Friday upon requests from the United States and other countries over the North’s missile launches.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The meeting came a day after Pyongyang fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a recent series of weapons tests including the launches of a previously unseen hypersonic missile, ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities.

Jo Chol Su, director of the North Korean foreign ministry’s Department of International Organizations, said the UNSC meeting means an “open ignorance of and wanton encroachment” on its sovereignty and “serious intolerable provocation.”

Jo accused the Council of double standards as it remains silent about US joint military exercises and weapons tests with allies, while taking issue with the North’s “self-defensive” activities.

“This is a denial of impartiality, objectivity and equilibrium, lifelines of the UN activities, and an evident manifestation of double-dealing standard,” Jo said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Read more:

Kim Jong Un's sister appointed to top body in North Korea

North Korea’s Kim offers to reopen inter-Korean hotline, slams US ‘hostile policy’

US says ‘no hostile intent’ towards North Korea, still ready for talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon
Top Content
Oman declares two days nationwide holiday due to tropical storm Shaheen Oman declares two days nationwide holiday due to tropical storm Shaheen
Tropical cyclone Shaheen is expected to make landfall in Oman on Sunday Tropical cyclone Shaheen is expected to make landfall in Oman on Sunday
Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion
UAE authorities caution residents as tropical storm Shaheen approaches UAE authorities caution residents as tropical storm Shaheen approaches
Police: Air ambulance crashes in the UAE, killing four Police: Air ambulance crashes in the UAE, killing four
Crisis-hit Lebanon inaugurates its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in a message of hope Crisis-hit Lebanon inaugurates its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in a message of hope
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More