UK PM says fuel problems driven by demand, rules out immigration as solution

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, US, September 20, 2021. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, in New York, US, September 20, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

UK PM says fuel problems driven by demand, rules out immigration as solution

Reuters, Manchester, England

Reuters, Manchester, England

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday any difficulty drivers were having in filling up with petrol is due to demand and ruled out relying on immigration to boost the numbers of truck drivers to deliver the fuel.

At the beginning of his governing Conservative Party conference, Johnson was again pressed on how he was tackling Britain’s fuel, gas and burgeoning Christmas food crises.

“The way forward for our country is not to just pull the big lever marked uncontrolled immigration, and allow in huge numbers of people to do work,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“So what I won’t do is go back to the old failed model of low wages, low skills supported by uncontrolled immigration.”

