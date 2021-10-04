.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran to launch Arak nuclear research reactor ‘within a year’

  • Font
A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran to launch Arak nuclear research reactor ‘within a year’

AFP, Tehran

Published: Updated:

An Iranian nuclear reactor being converted from heavy water production into a power generating research facility will be launched within a year, a spokesman for parliament’s energy commission announced.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the Islamic republic shut down the original Arak reactor in Markazi province so that it could not produce military-grade plutonium.

It also pledged that a replacement of the original reactor with a new one would support “peaceful nuclear research”.

Quoted on Sunday by the Fars news agency, Mustafa Nakhai, spokesman of the legislature’s energy commission, said “the Arak IR-20 reactor will be launched in a year from now”.

Nakhai said he was in turn quoting Mohamed Eslami, newly-appointed to head the Iranian Atomic Energy organization (AEOI).

He also quoted Eslami as saying the new IR-20 reactor at Arak will feed into the generation of a planned 8,000 MW of nuclear power, to be achieved by the construction of additional reactors, state news agency IRNA reported.

Nuclear chief Eslami also said in mid-September during a site visit to Arak that Iran wanted to establish the long-planned research facility “as quickly as possible”.

The AEOI had said early this year that it would cold test the new reactor in the first three months of the Iranian year, which began on March 21.

The 2015 nuclear deal gave Iran sanctions relief in return for tight controls on its nuclear program, monitored by the UN.

Tehran has gradually rolled back its nuclear commitments since 2019, a year after then US president Donald Trump withdrew from the multilateral deal and began reimposing sanctions.

Talks began in April in Vienna in a bid to bring the US back inside the deal, but the dialogue has been stalled since June, when ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi was elected as Iran’s president.

Read more:

Iran nuclear chief wants to speed up conversion of Arak heavy water reactor

Iran’s president, criticizing US, likens sanctions to ‘war’

Saudi Arabia expresses concern over Iran’s lack of transparency on nuclear program

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Jordan says ‘distorted’ claims in ‘Pandora Papers’ are security threat Jordan says ‘distorted’ claims in ‘Pandora Papers’ are security threat
Bennett spokesman accuses Iran of planning attacks against Israelis living in Cyprus Bennett spokesman accuses Iran of planning attacks against Israelis living in Cyprus
Top Content
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility
Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban
Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More