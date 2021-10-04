.
North Korea says inter-Korean hotlines will be restored

This picture taken on September 9, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) taking part in a parade of 'paramilitary and public security forces' to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (AFP)
This picture taken on September 9, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP)

North Korea says inter-Korean hotlines will be restored

Reuters

Published: Updated:

North Korea said on Monday it will restore severed inter-Korean hotlines starting Monday but urged South Korea to step up efforts to improve relations, state media KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness last week to reactivate the hotlines, which North Korea cut off in early August in protest against joint South Korea-US military exercises, just days after reopening them for the first time in a year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official KCNA news agency said the lines will be reconnected on Monday at 9:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) but called for Seoul to fulfil its “tasks” to recover strained cross-border ties, without elaborating.

Kim had urged South Korea to abandon its “delusion” over what it calls North Korean military provocations.

“The South Korean authorities should make positive efforts to put the north-south ties on a right track and settle the important tasks which must be prioritized to open up the bright prospect in the future,” KCNA said.

Read more:

North Korea’s Kim offers to reopen inter-Korean hotline, slams US ‘hostile policy’

North Korea says test fired new ‘hypersonic’ missile

Kim Jong Un's sister appointed to top body in North Korea

