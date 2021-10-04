.
Philippines' Duterte says daughter running for president in 2022 elections

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) and his daughter Sara Duterte arrive for the opening of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 in Boao, south China's Hainan province on April 10, 2018. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will run for president in the 2022 election ABS-CBN news reported.

Sara Duterte-Carpio will be running with her father’s long-time aide Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as her Vice President, the report added.

She is the currently mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third-largest city. She filed on Saturday her candidacy to run for mayor again and had said in the past she would not run for president in 2022.

ABS-CBN news based its report on a journalist’s question to Duterte who announced on Saturday he was retiring from politics.

The journalist asked Duterte: “So is it clear, Sara-Go?” To which Duterte replied: “It is Sara-Go”.

