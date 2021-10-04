Philippines' Duterte says daughter running for president in 2022 elections

Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will run for president in the 2022 election ABS-CBN news reported.

Sara Duterte-Carpio will be running with her father’s long-time aide Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as her Vice President, the report added.

She is the currently mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third-largest city. She filed on Saturday her candidacy to run for mayor again and had said in the past she would not run for president in 2022.

ABS-CBN news based its report on a journalist’s question to Duterte who announced on Saturday he was retiring from politics.

The journalist asked Duterte: “So is it clear, Sara-Go?” To which Duterte replied: “It is Sara-Go”.

