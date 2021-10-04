.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

  • Font
Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. (Reuters)

US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the US expressed concern about what it called China's “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims.

China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. The flights came in daytime and nighttime sorties, and it wasn't clear if China was planning more flights on Sunday night.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A statement from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that China's military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.

It added that the US, Taiwan's biggest supplier of arms, would continue to help the government maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.

China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan, an island of 24 million people about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the east coast.

China has been sending military planes into the area south of Taiwan on a frequent basis for more than a year. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 12 fighter jets and four other military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone on Sunday.

Read more:

Taiwan angered by Chinese air force’s largest ever incursion

China’s Xi warns of ‘grim’ Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

China sends 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan in large display of force

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon
Top Content
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban
Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA
Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm
Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More