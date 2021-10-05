.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghanistan to restart issuing passports to citizens: Passport office chief

  • Font
An Afghan refugee holds her passport in front of the German Embassy ​in a bid to acquire refugee visas from the European country, in Tehran, Iran September 1, 2021. (Reuters)
An Afghan refugee holds her passport in front of the German Embassy ​in a bid to acquire refugee visas from the European country, in Tehran, Iran September 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Afghanistan to restart issuing passports to citizens: Passport office chief

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Afghanistan will start issuing passports to its citizens again on Tuesday after months of delays, a senior official said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Alam Gul Haqqani, the passport office’s acting head, told reporters in Kabul they would issue between 5,000 and 6,000 passports a day and women would be employed to handle the processing of female citizens’ documents.

Many Afghans, including those trying to flee the country, have had their travel hampered by delays in issuing passports. The process had already begun to slow before the Taliban took control of the country in August.

Read more:

Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work

Qatar’s foreign minister most senior official to visit Kabul since Taliban takeover

Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More