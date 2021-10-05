.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul with UK officials

  • Font
A Pakistan’s army soldiers stand guard next to an armoured vehicle as people wait in the Pakistan side of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on October 5, 2021, after Pakistan and Afghanistan authorities closed the border temporarily. (AFP)
A Pakistan’s army soldiers stand guard next to an armoured vehicle as people wait in the Pakistan side of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on October 5, 2021, after Pakistan and Afghanistan authorities closed the border temporarily. (AFP)

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul with UK officials

AFP

Published: Updated:

A British former soldier who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has flown out of Kabul with UK officials, a diplomatic source told AFP on Tuesday.

Ben Slater, 37, departed on a flight to Doha with top British envoys who had visited for talks with senior Taliban officials.

The Sun tabloid reported that Slater’s evacuation was directly supervised by the British defense minister Ben Wallace.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Slater, a former soldier in the Royal Military Police, runs a chain of NGOs in Afghanistan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Taliban briefly detained him last month as he was trying to evacuate his 400 Afghan staff overland to Pakistan after failing to secure places for them on a British airlift.

He was questioned over why single women were staying in hotels without husbands.

The Taliban then released Slater but said he could only take one staff member across the land border while ordering the others to return to Kabul.

Slater urged the Foreign Office in London to help evacuate his staff from the country after a “complete disaster” at the border.

Read more:

UK PM’s representative met Taliban in Afghanistan: Foreign Office

Macron: G20 must send Taliban clear message on price of recognition

Afghanistan to restart issuing passports to citizens: Passport office chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More