.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU must work as one on China: Bloc’s chairman Charles Michel

  • Font
European Council President Charles Michel attends a joint press conference with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on July 17, 2021. (AFP)
European Council President Charles Michel attends a joint press conference with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on July 17, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

EU must work as one on China: Bloc’s chairman Charles Michel

Reuters

Published: Updated:

European Union leaders need to show “collective intelligence” when they consider a strategy to deal with China’s rise, the crisis in Afghanistan and issues in Europe’s neighborhood, the bloc’s chairman Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have all observed what happened in Afghanistan, what happened in the Indo-Pacific, what happened with China,” Michel, who is chairing a summit in Slovenia, said, referring to recent geopolitical flashpoints. He said the EU needed to show “collective intelligence” to shape Europe’s response.

“Our unity is a very strong asset, the multilateral approach is the DNA of the European Union,” Michel said as he arrived for the summit dinner.

Read more:

China property sector default woes deepen as Evergrande faces mega debt

New US-China trade plan by Biden official Tai leaves industry hungry for specifics

US envoy Sullivan to meet China’s top diplomat Yang amid Taiwan tensions: Media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More