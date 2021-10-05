.
.
.
.
France’s Macron to meet US President Biden at G20, hopes to ‘re-engage’

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the One Planet Summit at the Elysee Palace, Oct. 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would meet his US counterpart Joe Biden in Rome at the Group of 20 summit at the end of October to “re-engage” and to move on after a rift over a US military pact with Australia.

“We will catch up during the G20. I think it is the right occasion to see how we can re-engage ... it is about facts and what to do together,” Macron said as he arrived for a summit dinner in Slovenia.

Australia’s decision to cancel a big submarine contract with France and opt for US-designed vessels instead as part of the new AUKUS security alliance with Washington and London incensed Paris.

Read more: The art of diplomacy needn’t require calling home the ambassador

