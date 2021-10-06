.
Blinken says US very concerned by China’s provocative activity near Taiwan

Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration taken April 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States is very concerned by China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that the moves had the potential to undermine regional peace and stability.

“We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion directed at Taiwan,” Blinken said in a press conference in Paris, adding that Washington’s commitment to Taiwan was ‘rock solid.’

French senators arrive in Taiwan amid escalating tensions with China

