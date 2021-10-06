Blinken says discussed Iran nuclear deal with Russia’s Lavrov

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he has spoken with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on restoring Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers and that Moscow and Washington had a shared interest on the issue.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The US and Russia, I think, (are) sharing an interest in seeing a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA … We had an opportunity to compare notes on where we stand, and where we hope to go,” Blinken said at a press conference in Paris.

Read more:

Blinken says US very concerned by China’s provocative activity near Taiwan

US Justice Dept launches new initiatives on cryptocurrencies, contractor hacks

UN envoy calls for ‘inclusive settlement’ to end Yemen war