Blinken says discussed Iran nuclear deal with Russia’s Lavrov

Russian and US flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. (Reuters)
Russian and US flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he has spoken with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on restoring Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers and that Moscow and Washington had a shared interest on the issue.

“The US and Russia, I think, (are) sharing an interest in seeing a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA … We had an opportunity to compare notes on where we stand, and where we hope to go,” Blinken said at a press conference in Paris.

