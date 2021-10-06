.
Russia to retaliate against NATO expulsion of 8 diplomats: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Moscow will retaliate against NATO’s decision to expel eight Russian diplomats the alliance said were undeclared intelligence officers, a senior Russian lawmaker, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

A NATO official earlier on Wednesday told Reuters that the alliance was withdrawing the accreditation of the eight diplomats and was reducing the number of positions that Russia could accredit to NATO to 10.

Slutsky, head of the lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee, was cited as saying that Russia would not necessarily retaliate in kind.

Explore More