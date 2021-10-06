.
.
.
.
Sweden says suspect in Gothenburg blast found dead

An emergency services crew works to evacuate people and put out fire after an explosion hit an apartment building in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden September 28, 2021. (Reuters)
A file photo shows emergency services crew works to evacuate people and put out fire after an explosion hit an apartment building in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden September 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A man wanted in connection with an explosion in the Swedish city of Gothenburg last week has been found dead, the Prosecution Authority said on Wednesday.

Four people were seriously hurt in the explosion and subsequent fire on Sept. 28.

The body of a man was found in the water in Gothenburg early on Wednesday, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

“The body has been identified as the man who has been wanted by police and the Prosecution Authority the past week following the explosion in a residential building in Annedal,” it said.

At least 16 people were taken to hospital after the early morning blast last week set an apartment building ablaze in central Gothenburg.

Police have been investigating whether an explosive device was placed at the scene.

