Sweden says suspect in Gothenburg blast found dead

A man wanted in connection with an explosion in the Swedish city of Gothenburg last week has been found dead, the Prosecution Authority said on Wednesday.

Four people were seriously hurt in the explosion and subsequent fire on Sept. 28.

Advertisement

The body of a man was found in the water in Gothenburg early on Wednesday, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The body has been identified as the man who has been wanted by police and the Prosecution Authority the past week following the explosion in a residential building in Annedal,” it said.

At least 16 people were taken to hospital after the early morning blast last week set an apartment building ablaze in central Gothenburg.

Police have been investigating whether an explosive device was placed at the scene.

Read more:

Building explosion in Sweden leaves at least 25 injured

Sweden arrests two women linked to ISIS after flying back from Syria