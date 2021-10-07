.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Australia’s ex-PM Abbott says in Taiwan to help end its isolation

  • Font
Tony Abbott (AP)
Former Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott. (File photo: AP)

Australia’s ex-PM Abbott says in Taiwan to help end its isolation

Reuters, Taipei 

Published: Updated:

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott said on Thursday he was in Taiwan to help end its international isolation, offering his support to the democratically run island even in the face of what he called China’s “challenges”.

Abbott, who made the comments to President Tsai Ing-wen at her office in Taipei, is not visiting in any official capacity, but his trip comes as Western democracies seek to support the island in the face of growing pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abbott praised Taiwan’s success at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic despite its absence from global bodies such as the World Health Organization, its membership being blocked by China as it views Taiwan as one of its provinces, not a country.

“It is in large measure to try to help to end this isolation from which Taiwan has been suffering for so many decades that I am here in this country and I do hope that this will be the first of many visits,” he said.

Taiwan shows others in the region it is possible to be both rich and free, and democracies should stand together, Abbott added.

“Of course not everyone and not everywhere is pleased at Taiwan’s progress, and I do note that Taiwan is challenged on an almost daily basis by its giant neighbor,” he said.

Abbott’s visit comes after China carried out four days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone beginning last Friday.

Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but has joined its ally the United States in expressing concern at Chinese pressure, especially militarily.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend itself if China attacks.

Read more:

French senators arrive in Taiwan amid escalating tensions with China

US security adviser Sullivan raises concerns over China’s actions in Zurich meeting

Blinken says US very concerned by China’s provocative activity near Taiwan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults
Taliban arrest four ISIS members north of Afghanistan’s capital Taliban arrest four ISIS members north of Afghanistan’s capital
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More