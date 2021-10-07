Twelve dead in India after bus swerves off road to avoid stray cattle

Twelve people were killed in northern India on Thursday after the bus they were on swerved off the road and hit a truck, police said.

The bus driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road, authorities said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The accident occurred in Barabanki district, 40 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Lucknow city. Another 32 were injured out of the total 60 passengers onboard.

There are fears the number of dead could increase as several passengers received critical injuries, Senior Police Officer Yamuna Prasad said. They were being treated in a hospital.

Anguished by the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2021

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Read more:

Four dead after truck in Saudi Arabia’s Medina crashes into cars at traffic signal

Gaza sculptor exhibits disembodied limbs, inspired by Palestinian amputees’ loss

Swedish artist Vilks who drew cartoons of Prophet Mohammed dies in car crash