.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK watchdog scraps action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds amid pandemic

  • Font
Ryanair passenger jets are seen on the tarmac at Dublin airport on March 23, 2020. Ryanair will cancel most if not all of its flights from next on March 24, said the Irish no-frills airline as the coronavirus outbreak grounds planes worldwide. (File photo: AFP)
Ryanair passenger jets are seen on the tarmac at Dublin airport on March 23, 2020. Ryanair will cancel most if not all of its flights from next on March 24, said the Irish no-frills airline as the coronavirus outbreak grounds planes worldwide. (File photo: AFP)

UK watchdog scraps action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds amid pandemic

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Britain’s competition regulator scrapped its action against Ryanair and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by COVID-19 restrictions because it said a lack of legal clarity made the outcome uncertain.

During pandemic lockdowns, instead of offering refunds to those legally unable to fly, IAG-owned British Airways offered vouchers or rebooking and Ryanair providing the option to rebook.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started action against the airlines in June, saying passengers who were legally unable to take flights booked in good faith should have their money back.

But it said on Thursday the law did not provide passengers with a sufficiently clear right to a refund in such unusual circumstances, and it could not therefore justify continuing to pursue its action.

Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said the CMA “strongly believed” the passengers should be offered a full refund.

“However, after considering the relevant law and gathering evidence in our investigation, we have concluded that the length of time that would be required to take this case through the courts, and the uncertain outcome, can no longer justify the further expense of public money,” he said.

He added the CMA hoped the law would be clarified.

Ryanair said it welcomed the decision to close the investigation.

“We operated a limited schedule during UK lockdowns for customers who travelled for essential reasons,” a spokesperson said.

“Passengers had the option to change their bookings without paying the flight change fee and many availed of this option.”

Read more:

Ryanair says summer profit in sight amid rise in flight bookings

Major EU airlines agree to refund passengers after pandemic flight cancellations

Bitcoin hits strongest level since May, breaching $50,000 mark

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults
Taliban arrest four ISIS members north of Afghanistan’s capital Taliban arrest four ISIS members north of Afghanistan’s capital
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More