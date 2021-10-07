.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US special-ops, Marines have been training Taiwan’s military for a year: Report

  • Font
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, speaks with military personnel near aircraft parked on a highway in Jiadong, Taiwan, on Sept. 15, 2021. (AP)
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, speaks with military personnel near aircraft parked on a highway in Jiadong, Taiwan, on Sept. 15, 2021. (AP)
US foreign policy

US special-ops, Marines have been training Taiwan’s military for a year: Report

On Thursday, the CIA announced the creation of a new center focused specifically on China.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Marines and special-operations forces have been training Taiwan’s military for at least one year, according to a report published Thursday.

Citing US officials, the Wall Street Journal said that there were around 24 US personnel and “support troops” training the ground forces of Taiwan, while the Marines were training a small naval force on small-boat training.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report comes at a time of increased tensions between the US and China, with Taiwan being one point of contention.

China believes Taiwan is under Beijing’s control despite Taiwan voicing that it is independent.

On Thursday, the CIA announced the creation of a new center focused specifically on China. The Pentagon also created a China Task Force under new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this year.

China has threatened to invade Taiwan for years. As recently as this week, as many as 150 Chinese fighter jets flew near Taiwan.

CIA announces new China Mission Center, folds Iran and North Korea centers World News US foreign policy CIA announces new China Mission Center, folds Iran and North Korea centers

US President Joe Biden said that he and China’s President Xi Jinping agreed to abide by the Taiwan Agreement, which specifies the US as recognizing Beijing rather than Taiwan.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which bounds the US by law, stipulates that the US will provide Taiwan with defense needs. But it also says that the US recognizing “One China” is contingent upon peaceful means determining the final status of Taiwan.

Read more: French senator calls Taiwan a ‘country’ in visit China protests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More