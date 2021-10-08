Biden signs Havana Act into law after hundreds of US diplomats targeted

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he had signed the Havana Act into law, after a noticeable increase in US diplomats and officials reporting symptoms of severe onsets of pressure, sound or heat.

“Today, I was pleased to sign the HAVANA Act into law to ensure we are doing our utmost to provide for US Government personnel who have experienced anomalous health incidents,” Biden said in a statement.

“Civil servants, intelligence officers, diplomats, and military personnel all around the world have been affected by anomalous health incidents.

Some are struggling with debilitating brain injuries that have curtailed their careers of service to our nation,” Biden said.

Known as the “Havana Syndrome,” over 20 diplomats and employees at the US Embassy in Cuba first reported experiencing migraines, dizziness, and memory lapses in 2016.

More US diplomats have come forward reporting similar incidents and a member of the current CIA director’s team that traveled to India last month was reported to have been hit with the Havana Syndrome.

More than 200 US personnel and their family members are believed to have come down with the syndrome, which CIA Director Bill Burns says could be directed by Russia.

There has been no evidence to prove these claims and Russia has denied being behind it.

Biden said on Friday that addressing the incidents was a “top priority” as well as finding out who was behind it.

“Protecting Americans and all those who serve our country is our first duty, and we will do everything we can to care for our personnel and their families,” Biden said.

Reuters reported on Friday that the Berlin police were investigating reports of Havana Syndrome at the US Embassy in Berlin.

