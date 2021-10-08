.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU warns of security risks linked to migration from Afghanistan

  • Font
A group of Afghan nationals stand on the tarmac after disembarking from the last Spanish evacuation flight, at the Torrejon de Ardoz air base, 30 km from Madrid, on August 27, 2021. (AFP)
A group of Afghan nationals stand on the tarmac after disembarking from the last Spanish evacuation flight, at the Torrejon de Ardoz air base, 30 km from Madrid, on August 27, 2021. (AFP)

EU warns of security risks linked to migration from Afghanistan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Europe must take the security threats that might arise from migration out of Afghanistan more seriously, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned on Friday.

“On the terrorist threat from Afghanistan, I must say that my assessment is that the alert level is not high enough. We really need to do more,” she told reporters after a meeting with her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August brought fears in Europe of a replay of 2015, when nearly 1 million asylum-seekers, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, fled to Europe by crossing from Turkey to Greece.

At the moment, the EU does not see big movements of Afghans towards its borders and the world has a moral responsibility to protect Afghans at risk, Johansson said.

Nevertheless, she urged member states to properly screen and register all people arriving from Afghanistan.

“This is really important for security. And I must say that I am pretty concerned about the huge risk of Al Qaeda being able to recover again in Afghanistan,” the Commissioner said.

She cited a number of reasons that might cause Afghans to flee their home country.

“The situation in Afghanistan is really dire, there is a huge risk of economic collapse, there is huge risk of famine and humanitarian catastrophe,” Johansson said, adding that even before the takeover of the Taliban, millions of Afghan refugees had been living in Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.

Half a million people have been displaced within Afghanistan in recent months, according to the United Nations, a number which will grow if health services, schools and the economy break down.

Read more:

ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal

Al-Qaeda, ISIS could reconstitute in Afghanistan in next 6-36 months: Top US General

After bomb attacks on Taliban, group says ISIS not a threat, can be thwarted

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel
US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria
Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United
UAE commits to net zero by 2050, first among Gulf countries UAE commits to net zero by 2050, first among Gulf countries
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More