Former Nazi camp guard, 100, tells German court he is ‘innocent’

Defendant Josef S gets help from his lawyer Stefan Waterkamp (L) to hide his face behind a folder as he arrives for his trial in Brandenburg an der Havel, northeastern Germany, on October 7, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Defendant Josef S gets help from his lawyer Stefan Waterkamp (L) to hide his face behind a folder as he arrives for his trial in Brandenburg an der Havel, northeastern Germany, on October 7, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

AFP, Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany

Published: Updated:

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, who became the oldest person charged with complicity in the murder of thousands of detainees, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty.

"I am innocent," said Josef Schuetz, who stands accused of "knowingly and willingly" assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.

