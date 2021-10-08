Former Nazi camp guard, 100, tells German court he is ‘innocent’

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, who became the oldest person charged with complicity in the murder of thousands of detainees, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty.

"I am innocent," said Josef Schuetz, who stands accused of "knowingly and willingly" assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Germany: 100-year-old former Nazi camp guard to go on trial

Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, absconds before trial: Judge

Trial for 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to begin in Germany