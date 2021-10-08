.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia accuses three US embassy staff of theft, wants their immunity lifted

  • Font
The US Embassy, center, is seen in Moscow, May 11, 2021. (AP)
The US Embassy, center, is seen in Moscow, May 11, 2021. (AP)

Russia accuses three US embassy staff of theft, wants their immunity lifted

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia has asked the US embassy in Moscow to lift the diplomatic immunity of three of its staff suspected of stealing things from a Russian citizen, the Interfax news agency quoted the foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

If the United States refused to lift their diplomatic immunity, the three employees would have to leave Russia immediately, the foreign ministry was cited as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier this week the Russian foreign ministry said a US congressional proposal to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the United States would lead to the closure of US diplomatic facilities in Russia, if implemented.

US Democratic and Republican senators urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to expel Russian diplomats if Moscow did not issue more visas for Americans to represent Washington in Russia.

Interfax, citing a source with Russia’s law enforcement, reported earlier on Friday that three US citizens from the Moscow embassy under the influence of alcohol stole a backpack from a Russian national on Sept. 18.

The Moscow police identified the three men as servicemen of the US Marine Corps aged 21 to 26, Interfax reported, citing police spokesman Vladimir Vasenin.

The US embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read more: Biden signs Havana Act into law after hundreds of US diplomats targeted

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel
US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More