UN fears for civilians in Myanmar after army build-up

A group of women hold torches as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar July 14, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Geneva

The United Nations human rights office voiced deep concern on Friday at what it said was a build-up of Myanmar's military deploying heavy weapons and troops in areas of the country where the internet has also been shut down.

Ravina Shamdasani, UN human rights spokeswoman, said that it had documented intensifying attacks by the army in the past month, with killings and burning of houses, in an apparent attempt to seek out armed resistance.

The violence and build-up have led to the office of UN rights boss Michelle Bachelet becoming "very alarmed and concerned that there may be a very serious attack against civilian populations," Shamdasani told a UN briefing in Geneva.

