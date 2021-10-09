.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kurz to quit as Austria's chancellor amid corruption probe

  • Font
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives to give a press statement on the government crisis at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, on October 9, 2021. (AFP)
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives to give a press statement on the government crisis at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, on October 9, 2021. (AFP)

Kurz to quit as Austria's chancellor amid corruption probe

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors' announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.

Kurz, 35, said he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg be his replacement. Kurz himself plans to become the head of his Austrian People's Party's parliamentary group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kurz's party had closed ranks behind him after the prosecutors' announcement on Wednesday. But its junior coalition partner, the Greens, said Friday that Kurz couldn't remain as chancellor and demanded that his party nominate an “irreproachable person” to replace him.

Opposition leaders had called for Kurz to go and planned to bring a no-confidence motion against him to parliament on Tuesday.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo
Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More