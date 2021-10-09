.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Nine killed as block of flats collapses in Georgia’s Black Sea resort of Batumi

  • Font
Batumi, Georgia
Batumi -- a port town -- is the second largest city in Georgia and lies near the Turkish border in the south-west of the country. (File photo)

Nine killed as block of flats collapses in Georgia’s Black Sea resort of Batumi

AFP, Tbilisi

Published: Updated:

Nine people died after a block of flats partly collapsed in Georgia’s Black Sea resort of Batumi, the interior minister said on Saturday, with unsafe renovation work blamed for the accident.

Around five floors of the building collapsed on Friday, crushing several cars parked outside and leaving “up to 15 people” missing under the rubble, according to police.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I want to express my condolences to the families of the deceased. A total of nine people died,” Vakhtang Gomelauri said.

“Five minutes go we found a ninth person. It is believed that he was the last,” Gomelauri said, adding that the rescue operation had been halted over fears of the rest of the building collapsing.

Georgia on Monday will observe a national day of mourning for the victims of the accident.

Three people have been arrested, police said, identifying them as the owner of a ground-floor apartment and two construction workers he had hired.

Investigators found that the two men, acting on the owner’s orders, were working “in gross violation of safety rules, leading to the collapse of an entrance into the building.”

If convicted, the three risk between two and 10 years in prison.

Hundreds of responders were sent to the scene of the collapse on Friday, while Prime Minister Irakli Garibachvili and Gomelauri also travelled to Batumi.

Batumi -- a port town -- is the second largest city in Georgia and lies near the Turkish border in the south-west of the country.

Read more: A month after Florida Surfside building collapse, rescue mission nears end

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo
Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More