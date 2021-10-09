.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban warns US not to ‘destabilize’ Afghan government: Taliban FM

  • Font
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir khan Muttaqi speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in Kabul on September 14, 2021. (AFP)
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir khan Muttaqi speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in Kabul on September 14, 2021. (AFP)

Taliban warns US not to ‘destabilize’ Afghan government: Taliban FM

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Taliban warned the US not to “destabilize” the regime during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, its foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Saturday.

“We clearly told them that trying to destabilize the government in Afghanistan is good for no one,” Muttaqi told the Afghan state news agency Bakhtar after talks in Doha.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Good relations with Afghanistan are good for everyone. Nothing should be done to weaken the existing government in Afghanistan which can lead to problems for the people,” he said, in a recorded statement translated by AFP.

Muttaqi's remarks came on the first of two days of talks with a US team led by the State Department's Deputy Special Representative Tom West and top USAID humanitarian official Sarah Charles.

No immediate comment was available from the US side.

The hardline Taliban regained power in August as the US ended its 20-year occupation with a withdrawal that included a chaotic airlift of foreign residents and Afghans.

Read more:

Taliban rules out cooperation with the US to contain ISIS

Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan

Taliban demand US remove its leaders from terrorist blacklist, unfreeze Afghan assets

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo
Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More