.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK eyes ‘walk me home’ phone-tracker to protect lone women, after recent slayings

  • Font
British Comedian Jo Brand poses next to silhouettes of women, outside New Scotland Yard, in London, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, as part of Refuge's campaign 'Enough is enough' to include domestic abuse, domestic homicide, and sexual violence in the serious violence duty in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. (AP)
British Comedian Jo Brand poses next to silhouettes of women, outside New Scotland Yard, in London, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, as part of Refuge's campaign 'Enough is enough' to include domestic abuse, domestic homicide, and sexual violence in the serious violence duty in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. (AP)

UK eyes ‘walk me home’ phone-tracker to protect lone women, after recent slayings

Th Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

A top British government official is backing a phone company’s proposal for a new tracking service to help protect women walking alone, an idea pitched amid ongoing outrage over the slayings of two young women who were targeted near their homes in London.

The chief executive of Britain’s biggest phone company, BT, proposed the “walk me home” service in a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel. Once a woman activated an app on her phone, the service would track her journey and send an alert to her emergency contacts if she didn’t reach her destination on time, Philip Jansen said in the letter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UK Home Office confirmed Patel had received the letter and would respond in “due course.” Patel was more supportive in comments to the Daily Mail.

“This new phone line is exactly the kind of innovative scheme which would be good to get going as soon as we can,’’ the newspaper quoted her as saying. “I’m now looking at it with my team and liaising with BT.”

The “walk me home’’ service could be up and running by Christmas, the Mail reported.

The service would complement Britain’s existing nationwide emergency number, Jansen said. BT has run Britain’s 999 emergency number for 84 years and is currently upgrading the system.

In March, Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, was abducted, raped and killed by a serving police officer who was convicted of murder and other charges this month and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, 28, was killed six months later as she walked through a park in south London on her way to meet a friend.

“Male violence is causing so many people , especially women, to live in fear,” Jansen wrote in the Daily Mail. “And their parents, partners and friends worry too, more now than ever. …

“I am not a politician, I can’t change society, but if I can use innovative technology to improve personal safety, then I am determined to do so.” he said.

Read more: Police charge man with murder of London school teacher Sabina Nessa

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Green List: Abu Dhabi adds 27 new quarantine-free destinations including US, UK Green List: Abu Dhabi adds 27 new quarantine-free destinations including US, UK
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor
Israeli court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound Israeli court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More