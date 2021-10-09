.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Secretary of State to meet Israel, UAE counterparts to discuss Abraham Accords

  • Font
The national flags of (L-R) US, United Arab Emirates, and Israel are flown along a road, in the resort city of Netanya in central Israel, on September 13, 2020. (AFP)
The national flags of (L-R) US, United Arab Emirates, and Israel are flown along a road, in the resort city of Netanya in central Israel, on September 13, 2020. (AFP)

US Secretary of State to meet Israel, UAE counterparts to discuss Abraham Accords

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his Israeli and UAE counterparts next week to discuss the Abraham Accords and regional security, the State Department said on Saturday.

Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Wednesday in bilateral and trilateral meetings.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability,” the State Department said.

Blinken had pledged last month on the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords to continue encouraging Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel.

“We want to widen the circle of peaceful diplomacy, because it’s in the interests of countries across the region and around the world for Israel to be treated like any other country. Normalization leads to greater stability, more cooperation, mutual progress – all things the region and the world need very badly right now,” he said.

The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan normalized relations with Israel in deals brokered by the US in 2020.

Read more:

US officials to mark first anniversary of Abraham Accords with virtual event

UAE highlights economic achievements of Israel ties after a year of Abraham Accords

Blinken urges more normalization with Israel on anniversary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo
Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More