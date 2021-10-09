.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US approves sale of 12 military helicopters to Australia in $985 million deal

  • Font
This handout picture released by the US Navy on May 9, 2019 shows an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter. (AFP)
This handout picture released by the US Navy on May 9, 2019 shows an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter. (AFP)

US approves sale of 12 military helicopters to Australia in $985 million deal

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 12 MH-60R multi-mission Sea Hawk helicopters to Australia in a deal valued at $985 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.

“This proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions along with the ability to perform secondary missions including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and communications relay,” the Pentagon said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sale comes at a sensitive time after France’s outrage last month over the US submarine’s pact with Australia cost Paris a multi-billion-dollar deal with Canberra.

The US and Britain announced on September 15 a new Indo-Pacific security alliance that will equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, which is widely seen as a move to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Australia then scrapped a 2016 multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

The helicopters sale also follows a string of Australian military equipment purchases from the US this year.

In June, Australia bought 29 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters valued at up to $3.5 billion. Prior to that, in April, Australia bought 12 MQ-9B drones and related equipment for about $1.6 billion, $1.6 billion in tanks and heavy armored combat vehicles and four CH-47F cargo helicopters for as much as $259 million.

With Reuters

Read more:

Australia PM on US submarine deal: I don’t regret prioritizing our national interests

France tells US resolution of submarine crisis will take ‘time’ and ‘action’

France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo
Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More