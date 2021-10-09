.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Volcanic lava engulfs more houses in Spain’s La Palma

  • Font
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande, Spain, October 9, 2021. (Reuters)
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tacande, Spain, October 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Volcanic lava engulfs more houses in Spain’s La Palma

Reuters, La Palma

Published: Updated:

Buildings near the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma were engulfed by rivers of lava early on Saturday, with the drama of the red-hot eruption intensified by the spectacle of flashes of lightning.

The magma destroyed at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, Reuters witnesses said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on Sept. 19 and has destroyed more than 800 buildings and forced the evacuation of about 6,000 people from their homes on the island. La Palma, with a population of about 83,000, is one of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.

Lightning flashes were seen near the eruption early on Saturday. A study published in 2016 by the journal Geophysical Research Letters found lightning can be produced during volcanic eruptions because the collision of ash particles creates an electrical charge.

The lava from the volcano has engulfed over 150 hectares (370 acres) of farm land, most of it used for the cultivation of bananas that are one of the main crops on the island.

La Palma’s airport has been closed since Thursday because of ash, Spanish air traffic operator Aena said.

Read more:

Volcano eruption destroys homes in Spain’s Canary Islands

Moroccan police thwart migrants targeting Spanish enclave

Lava engulfs towns after volcano on Spain’s Canary Island bursts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Green List: Abu Dhabi adds 27 new quarantine-free destinations including US, UK Green List: Abu Dhabi adds 27 new quarantine-free destinations including US, UK
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Israeli court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound Israeli court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Explosive-laden drone attack injures 10 at Saudi Arabia’s airport in Jazan: Coalition Explosive-laden drone attack injures 10 at Saudi Arabia’s airport in Jazan: Coalition
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More