Russian plane crashes, killing 19 and injuring three: Report

An L-410 plane crashed near a city in the region of Tatarstan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring three more, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.

The Emergencies Ministry confirmed that 23 people had been on board the plane, the RIA news agency reported.

Developing

