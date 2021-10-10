.
Russian plane crashes, killing 19 and injuring three: Report

Stock image of an L-410 aircraft. (Stradalova)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

An L-410 plane crashed near a city in the region of Tatarstan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring three more, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.

The Emergencies Ministry confirmed that 23 people had been on board the plane, the RIA news agency reported.

Developing

