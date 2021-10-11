Man stabs Apple store security guard in NYC over mask policy: Report

A man in New York City stabbed a security guard working at an Apple store over a dispute regarding the store’s COVID-19 mask policy, according to US media.

The 37-year-old security guard was stabbed “multiple times,” NBC News reported Saturday.

He told the police that a man used a knife to stab him in his left arm and in his forehead then ran away to a nearby subway station.

The man reportedly stabbed him due to a dispute about the store’s policy regarding wearing masks inside.

Apple store closed early due to the incident, as employees spoke to police during the investigation. The assailant has not yet been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, NBC News said.

The security guard had been hospitalized for his injuries, and he remains stable.

