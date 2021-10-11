UN chief Guterres slams ‘broken’ Taliban promise made to women, girls

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed the Taliban’s “broken” promises to Afghan women and girls, and urged the world to inject cash into Afghanistan in order to prevent its economic collapse.

“I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law.”

Read more: UN rights body establishes investigator for Afghanistan to probe Taliban violations