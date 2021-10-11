.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN chief Guterres slams ‘broken’ Taliban promise made to women, girls

  • Font
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres addresses the media in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. (Reuters)
ecretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres addresses the media. (File photo: Reuters)

UN chief Guterres slams ‘broken’ Taliban promise made to women, girls

AFP, United Nations, United States

Published: Updated:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed the Taliban’s “broken” promises to Afghan women and girls, and urged the world to inject cash into Afghanistan in order to prevent its economic collapse.

“I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken,” he told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law.”

Read more: UN rights body establishes investigator for Afghanistan to probe Taliban violations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’ Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’
Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video
Fire breaks out in benzene tank at oil facility in south Lebanon: Report Fire breaks out in benzene tank at oil facility in south Lebanon: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More